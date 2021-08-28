Netflix confirms Cobra Kai’s future after season four 

Netflix has revealed whether Cobra Kai will be returning for season five, and it is good news for fans! The Karate Kid spin-off will indeed be back to give us more teenage drama with a side of deadly dojo rivalry, and we can’t wait!

The show has released three seasons so far, with the fourth currently in production. Fans were delighted to hear that they would be getting even more karate drama, with one writing: “#CobraKai really NEVER dies! Thank you for giving us season 5 and I can't wait for the season four premiere.” Another person added: “I only hope they don't screw up lengthening the story too much. If there are great things left to tell I will receive them gladly!”

Another added: “Wow that was a surprise for everyone to have a brand new season of Cobra Kai but why? because I only remember that the true bad guys are Kreese and Mr Silver, so why make more Cobra Kai since the true final chapter is four? does that mean season 5 will be an epilogue for this show?”

The show will be back for seasons four and five

The story follows former enemies Danny and Johnny, who renew their rivalry after Johnny decides to reopen the ruthless dojo, Cobra Kai. The show also stars Tanner Buchanan as Johnny’s son Robby - and the actor has been very busy lately, having also starred in the new Netflix original film, He’s All That.

He recently spoke about his co-star Addison Rae on the Just for Variety podcast, saying: “She put in the work. She did audition for this. She had to send them her self-tapes and everything. Everybody had to be okay with her, and she did an amazing job.

Danny and Johnny are back for round five

“I’m really big about my lines, but I screw up a lot. She knew her lines way better than I knew mine. She was on top of it the entire time. That’s what I keep telling people is you would think that she’s [been acting] for years.”

