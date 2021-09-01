Married at First Sight UK: fans in tears watching episode two as show introduces first gay couple Tuesday's show was an emotional one…

Married at First Sight UK has well and truly kicked off with a bang as viewers have already seen some drama and some emotional moments.

It seems Tuesday's episode was something of a tear-jerker as fans fell completely in love with new couple, Matt and Dan, who are the E4 show's first gay couple to tie the knot.

Taking to social media, many expressed their new-found love for the pair, with one writing: "I've known them all of five minutes but I'd already decided I would die for Matt and Daniel #MAFSUK." Another said: "Daniel and Matt are giving me life #MAFSUK," followed by a string of crying-face emojis.

A third viewer echoed this, tweeting during the episode: "I'm crying over Matt and Dan's kiss and hug. #MAFSUK," as a fourth wrote: "[Not going to live] I am totally in love with Matt & Dan on #MAFSUK. I really, really hope they make it. Such a cute couple. #maniel #lovethem #MarriedAtFirstSightuk."

Expert on the show, Paul Brunson, who is also known to TV viewers thanks to his time on Celebs Go Dating, said of the special moment: "We just witnessed something historic and beautiful. Dan and Matt #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightuk."

Viewers are loving Matt and Dan as a couple

Charity manager Matt, 39, met his groom for the first time at the altar and started off with a small hiccup when they realised their age gap. Daniel, who works in sales, is 27, and was also surprised by the gap – but the couple soon hit it off and said 'I Do'.

Daniel also expressed his happiness at being in the first gay couple to get married on the show. "It's amazing to be one half of the first gay couple," he said, adding: "Gay marriage has only been legalised very recently in Northern Ireland, which is absolutely shocking. And, now that I can share my relationship with the world, I find that so important."

