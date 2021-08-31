All you need to know about Bob Voysey on Married at First Sight UK His age, job and Instagram revealed

After Married at First Sight Australia gripped a nation of Brits earlier this year, the reality show is back in Blighty for a brand new series.

Unsurprisingly, the show has already seen some awkward moments and drama, but there have been hints of romance, too – and we're pretty sure there's plenty more where that came from.

One of the contestants looking for ever-lasting love is Robert Voysey, known as Big Bob on the show, and viewers were particularly loving watching his wedding to Megan. Want to know more about Bob? Ahead of episode two on Tuesday, here's all the information on Bob…

Who is Bob Voysey on Married at First Sight UK?

Bob Voysey, known as Big Bob to his friends thanks to his big personality, is a 26-year-old Business Protection Specialist from Dorset. The MAFS star describes himself as fun-loving and "desperate to share the limelight with his future partner". Bob and his bride Megan, who he wed during episode one, bonded over their love of musicals and zest for life.

Is Bob Voysey from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow the reality star on Instagram @robert_voysey where he often shares photos of nights out and time with friends and family. He recently announced he was joining the E4 show by telling his followers: "So I can finally announce that I'm apart of the upcoming Married at first sight series on @e4grams I took the plunge and I said I DO. Cannot wait for this to air!

Bob's on Instagram @robert_voysey

"Had the pleasure of receiving some brilliant advice from @paulcbrunson @mel_schilling1 @charlenedouglasofficial and the journey has well and truly only just begun."

What has Bob Voysey from Married at First Sight UK said about the show?

Before joining the show and tying the knot with Megan, Bob admitted he was looking for someone who shares his outlook on life and is up for a good time. "I want to have fun all the time, so I want someone who wants to go out and do things," he said, adding: "Someone who is on my wavelength with how I look at life."

What are Married at First Sight UK viewers saying about Bob?

Viewers will have to continue watching the show to see more of Bob's character unfold on screen but so far, so good. Many on social media are loving him and Megan as a couple, with one person tweeting: "I'm getting ALL the feels for Megan and Bob #MAFSUK."

Another said: "Megan and Bob are already my favourites, gave me goosebumps their connection when their pictures were taken #MAFSUK," while a third tweeted: "Love that bob took the time to speak to Meghan's family, so many others don't. Shows that he's thought about it, and hopefully, he will show them he's prepared to make it work I like them, hope it works out #MarriedAtFirstSightuk #MAFSUK."

