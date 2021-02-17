Married At First Sight Australia's Cameron and Jules warm fans hearts with adorable family photos The family-of-three celebrated Valentine's Day for a mini-break

Married at First Sight Australia has seen its fair share of fiery arguments between the couples, but one husband and wife that have clearly stood the test of time (and set the bar pretty high for future seasons) is Cameron and Jules.

The pair married at the beginning of series six and pretty much fell in love instantly. Now, the couple are married (for real this time) and even have a baby together!

Jules and Cameron often post snaps of their adorable family on social media and this weekend, to mark Valentine's Day, to family-of-three took a mini-break, sufficiently warming fan's hearts in the process.

The snap sees Jules, Cameron and their son, who was born last year, enjoying a trip to a hotel and spa in Sydney. Cameron wrote in the caption: "Bubble Trouble! If only he could really tell us what he's thinking... Just a lovely little family get away... Even if it was just over the Bridge for a second!"

Fans of the couple flooded the comments section to express their delight at the snaps. One person wrote: "Best couple on MAFAS!! Such a gorgeous family!! Baby double of daddy! X".

A second added: "He looks so much like Daddy - what a perfect, beautiful family unit." A third wrote: "Such a little mini-Cam in the second photo. Just gorgeous."

Cam and Jules now have a baby!

Meanwhile, the UK version of the show is set to return for a sixth series this year, with bosses wanted it to be "bigger than ever" after the success of the Australian version.

The previous series of the UK version, which first aired in 2015, followed the premise of the Australian version, with strangers meeting their partners for the first time at the altar – but there were fewer participants and the emphasis was on the experiment itself.

The Channel 4 website states that it is currently looking for singletons to take part in the 2021 series. It reads: "We're looking for brave singles for potential future series of Married at First Sight. In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one."

