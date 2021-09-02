This Netflix true crime series is making a comeback - but fans all have the same complaint The last season was released in October 2020

Dust off your detective hats, true crime fans because Unsolved Mysteries is returning for brand new episodes.

It's been announced that the Netflix docuseries will return for a third volume in summer 2022. Like the first two seasons, the new installment will look into six cold cases, from unexplained disappearances and tragic events to supernatural occurrences.

While the news has delighted fans, others couldn't help but complain after realising that there's still a long wait before the episodes land on the streaming site.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot?

"Excited! But so far away," one wrote on Twitter after Netflix shared the news. Another echoed this, replying: "That's a long way off, but still glad we're getting more episodes."

A third grumbled: "The only Unsolved Mystery is why is there almost two years in between volume two and three."

Speaking about the exciting news, executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer said in a statement: "The Unsolved Mysteries production team at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions couldn't be more excited about developing volume 3 of our successful Netflix series.

"We're currently in production on more intriguing mysteries and we look forward to our viewers' help in solving the new cases next summer."

Stranger Things director Shawn Levy and Josh Barry, who co-produce the series, added: "The massive success of our last two volumes on Netflix proved that there is enduring and passionate love for this iconic franchise, and we can't wait to dig into more of the stories that Unsolved Mysteries tells so uniquely well."

Following the release of the first two seasons in July 2020 and October 2020, Netflix claims the show's team has received over 5,000 tips about the cases featured in the series. In fact, renewed interest in the investigation into one case - Alonzo Brooks' death - even encouraged the FBI to reopen the case.

Anyone who has information about cases highlighted on the programme can submit a tip through the Unsolved Mysteries website.

