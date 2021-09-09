Kate Garraway has revealed how her family, including husband Derek Draper and two children, Billy and Darcey, are celebrating their NTA success this evening – by watching together at home as a family.

MORE: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after NTAs win for Finding Derek

The Good Morning Britain presenter picked up the award in the Authored Documentary category with her powerful programme, Finding Derek, and explained that her family, despite not being with her, are celebrating at home together while watching on screen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down following NTA win

Kate was speaking to HELLO! and other reporters backstage following her win when she explained how Derek their children were watching altogether as Kate enjoyed an evening out at the awards held at London's O2 area. "The kids will be watching," she began, adding: "They're actually with Derek in the room, with some kind of TV contraption set up [together]."

The TV presenter then explained how she was keen to attend the ceremony, despite initial hesitation. "I wasn't sure I was going to come, not that I'm not extremely proud of it and love being here it's always so much fun, but it felt such a strange time leaving the family and I felt very sad about things with Derek."

MORE: Kate Garraway joined by surprise date at National Television Awards - see who

MORE: Holly Willoughby, Frankie Bridge and more wow in stunning gowns at the NTAs - all the pictures

Kate Garraway won the NTA for the documentary Finding Derek

However, Kate then explained how she changed her mind by hearing personal stories from people who have also been affected by coronavirus and how Finding Derek helped them on their own journey.

It was an emotional moment when the broadcaster picked up the award for Authored Documentary, and struggled to hold back her tears upon appearing on stage to give a speech. In tears, Kate said: "I can't even speak, let me collect myself." As she composed herself, she was praised as they "opened their world" during a "difficult time".

In her speech, the star said: "It was a hugely brave decision of ITV to commission this, they didn't really know that they were making, they didn't know if they were making a story about bereavement or about a triumph.

"Lucy arrived at our home not knowing if she was seeing a family in grief or relief, and in the end it ended up being something between the two."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.