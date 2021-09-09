National Television Awards 2021: see the winners list here Joel Dommett is hosting the awards live at the O2 arena

The National Television Awards are back! This year, there are a fantastic selection of shows from gripping drama to hilarious sitcoms all nominated for an award.

The awards are being held at the O2 arena in London, hosted by comedian and The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett, and will welcome some of the biggest names in TV to the glitzy event.

Audiences can tune in to catch the show on ITV on Thursday 9 September at 7.30pm. We'll be keeping the winner's list updated as the live awards go on. Check out the lucky winners below…

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take shots at the 2020 NTAs

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Taskmaster

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - WINNER

The Graham Norton Show

Returning Drama

Unforgotten

Line of Duty - WINNER

The Crown

Call the Midwife

Bridgerton is nominated for Best Drama

Challenge Show

The Great British Sewing Bee

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off - WINNER

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks

Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street

Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street - WINNER

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

The Vicar of Dibley

Sex Education

Strictly Come Dancing is nominated in the Talent Show category

New Drama

Des

It's A Sin

Normal People

Bridgerton

Quiz Show

Beat the Chasers

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Celebrity Catchphrase

Factual

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Line of Duty is up for multiple awards

Newcomer

Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders

Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks

Olivia D'Lima as Paramedic Fenisha Khatri in Casualty

Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street

Gogglebox is a fan-favourite show

Authored Documentary

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Rob Burrow: My Year with MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Daytime

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

This Morning

TV Presenter

Piers Morgan

Bradley Walsh

Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Holly Willoughby

Will I'm a Celebrity bag an award?

Drama Performance

David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It's A Sin

Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Sex Education is up for Best Comedy

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain's Got Talent

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

