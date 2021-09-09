Francesca Shillcock
This year's NTAs are being held at the O2 area in the London – see who has picked up a gong here…
The National Television Awards are back! This year, there are a fantastic selection of shows from gripping drama to hilarious sitcoms all nominated for an award.
The awards are being held at the O2 arena in London, hosted by comedian and The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett, and will welcome some of the biggest names in TV to the glitzy event.
Audiences can tune in to catch the show on ITV on Thursday 9 September at 7.30pm. We'll be keeping the winner's list updated as the live awards go on. Check out the lucky winners below…
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Taskmaster
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - WINNER
The Graham Norton Show
Returning Drama
Unforgotten
Line of Duty - WINNER
The Crown
Call the Midwife
Bridgerton is nominated for Best Drama
Challenge Show
The Great British Sewing Bee
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off - WINNER
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Serial Drama Performance
Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks
Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street
Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street - WINNER
Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
The Vicar of Dibley
Sex Education
Strictly Come Dancing is nominated in the Talent Show category
New Drama
Des
It's A Sin
Normal People
Bridgerton
Quiz Show
Beat the Chasers
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Celebrity Catchphrase
Factual
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Line of Duty is up for multiple awards
Newcomer
Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders
Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks
Olivia D'Lima as Paramedic Fenisha Khatri in Casualty
Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street
Gogglebox is a fan-favourite show
Authored Documentary
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Rob Burrow: My Year with MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Daytime
The Chase
Loose Women
The Repair Shop
This Morning
TV Presenter
Piers Morgan
Bradley Walsh
Ant and Dec
Alison Hammond
Holly Willoughby
Will I'm a Celebrity bag an award?
Drama Performance
David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des
Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty
Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty
Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It's A Sin
Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty
Sex Education is up for Best Comedy
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain's Got Talent
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
