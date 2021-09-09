Kate Garraway joined by surprise date at National Television Awards- see who Kate's husband Derek was sadly unable to attend

Kate Garraway was joined by her colleague and close friend and Ben Shephard at the National Television Awards on Thursday evening, as her husband Derek Draper remains too unwell to attend.

Ben, who presents Good Morning Britain alongside Kate, has been a great support to her during Derek's difficult 18-month long health battle.

Sharing a snap of the two of them in a car on the way to the ceremony, Ben wrote: "On the way @kategarraway NTAs."

The two looked red carpet ready, with Kate opting for a black long-sleeved gown with cut-out detailing and silver stud embellishments and Ben looking dapper in a grey velvet blazer with a matching tie and black trousers.

The sweet post comes after Ben reached out to his huge social media following to urge them to vote for her ITV documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, which is nominated in the category of the Authored Documentary.

The emotional documentary, which aired back in March, is up against the likes of Roman Kemp's Our Silent Emergency and Marcus Rashford's Feeding Britain's Children.

"So incredibly proud of my amazing, brilliant, and at time bonkers friend @kategarraway and her family," Ben wrote, before adding, "I have lived this story with her and her strength, resilience, and enduring positivity in the face of such a stark reality never fails to inspire me.

"Her documentary is up for an #NTA along with some other incredibly powerful and important films. If you can vote, that would be amazing."

In March 2020, 54-year-old Derek was rushed to hospital with the deadly virus, before being induced into a coma in April. While the former Labour Party advisor no longer has Covid, the disease has left him suffering from a range of health problems. After 12 months in hospital, Derek has returned home and is receiving around-the-clock care.

