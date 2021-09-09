Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after NTAs win for Finding Derek The star picked up the gong for Best Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway broke down in tears as she made an emotional speech after the Good Morning Britain presenter won a National Television Award for Best Authored Documentary.

The documentary was up against Marcus Rashford's Feeding Britain's Children, Katie Price's Harvey And Me, Roman Kemp's Our Silent Emergency and Rob Burrow's My Year with MND.

Kate Garraway's children Billy and Darcey open up about their dad in documentary

The star had been nominated for her incredibly moving documentary Finding Derek, which charted how she and her family coped when her husband, Derek Draper, was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

In tears, Kate said: "I can't even speak, let me collect myself." As she composed herself, she was praised as they "opened their world" during a "difficult time".

In her speech, the star said: "It was a hugely brave decision of ITV to commission this, they didn't really know that they were making, they didn't know if they were making a story about bereavement or about a triumph.

"Lucy arrived at our home not knowing if she was seeing a family in grief or relief, and in the end it ended up being something between the two."

She added: "Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story, we've all been touched by the pandemic, whether it's livelihoods, mental health, all the other extraordinary documentaries that have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they're also been affected by the pandemic.

Kate and Derek married in 2005

"I just want to say to all the Darceys and Billys and Dereks and Derek's family, that whatever you're going through and however you're affected, you're not forgotten. We want the joy back, we want it to be over, but if you're still living with the scars the fight goes on."

And to cheers, she said: "But most of all, Derek, who should be here and should have had the chance to tell his own story, Derek you're going to get the chance! Believe! The hope is real!"

The presenter was initially planning on not attending the awards show on Thursday, and had also refrained from asking people to vote for the documentary, until she spoke to the sister of a woman who had died due to post-Covid organ damage.

Kate wrote on Instagram: "Have been feeling very torn about asking you to vote for our documentary #FindingDerek's nomination for @officialntas tomorrow. I am very proud of it but felt I shouldn’t be asking for more from you... But a stranger just changed my mind!" "It broke my heart."

Kate's moving documentary aired earlier this year

Kate went on, adding: "So now I am asking you to vote please - not for me but to highlight the thousands that have lost lives and livelihoods to covid, and to the thousands more that battle on devastated by it.

"Also for the millions of others who are facing terrible diagnoses of any illness, the tortuous wait for treatment as our NHS strains to cope. It would be wonderful if your vote meant they felt less forgotten and helped me to fight on for them."

Kate attended the ceremony with fellow GMB presenter Ben Shephard, who has been a shoulder for her to cry on during her ordeal.

The two looked red carpet ready, with Kate opting for a black long-sleeved gown with cut-out detailing and silver stud embellishments and Ben looking dapper in a grey velvet blazer with a matching tie and black trousers.

