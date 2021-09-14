Strictly Come Dancing star admits they ‘threw up’ after signing up to show Hopefully that won’t happen on the night!

One of Strictly Come Dancing’s new contestants for 2021, Nadia Wadia, has admitted that she was sick after signing up to take part in the dancing competition, and revealed that she was “terrified”.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the show’s launch, she opened up about the first thing she did after agreeing to take part in the show, saying: "I think I threw up, I was terrified. The moment where it really sunk in was after the reveal on Lorraine with Christine. I finished the reveal, I walked off set and I thought 'I'm going to be sick.' It just was very real in that moment.”

The EastEnders star also revealed that she hated her Strictly makeover, as she is more of a “T-shirt and jeans girl”. She said: “I do get dressed up for things I have to do, when I make TV appearances or if the character I play demands it.

“When I played Zainab Massoud in EastEnders, I was like, 'Don't worry about hair and makeup just make Zainab as plain as possible,' because I don't like sitting in the makeup chair for too long, I don't like people pulling on my hair and shiny things just scratch me and irritate me.”

Nadia opened up about signing up to the show

Nadia has had some dance training, and revealed that she went to Kathak classes while living in India as a child until she was eight years old, then learned tap dancing until she was 17. She explained: “Then everything stopped as I decided to be a writer initially, then I started to do sketch shows when I was in my A-levels, and then the acting side took off and apart from Children in Need, I don't think I've danced in years.”

