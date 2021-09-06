Former Strictly judge Len Goodman reveals who he thinks will win 2021 series Len Goodman thinks he knows who will win the show already!

Len Goodman has opened up about who he thinks will win Strictly Come Dancing’s 2021 series - do you think he might be right?

The former judge, who left the show in July 2016, opened up about the new group of celebrity contestants on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, and revealed that he thinks Dan Walker has what it takes to go all of the way. Chatting to Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, he said: “I played golf the other week with Dan Walker and he’s up for it.

“I tell you, he’s a competitive sort of guy. Whether he’s good I don’t know, however, he won’t lose for lack of trying… He’s tall, he’s got an elegance about him, he’s good at golf which is great because you need timing, rhythm, good movement, technique, all the stuff you need for dancing.” Sounds like the dancing legend might be onto something!

Kevin Clifton also recently opened up about the show, and how there are double standards between the men and women who are competing on the show. He pointed out that viewers are often critical of women who have dance experience before taking part in the show, while suggesting that the public don’t see it as a major problem with male contestants.

Len thinks that Dan has a good chance at winning

Chatting about the situation on his popular podcast, he opened up about Tom Fletcher, who has had dance training, joining the show, explaining: “I feel like the general audience of Strictly Come Dancing doesn’t mind it so much if a male celebrity has a bit of training, they don’t like it when a female celebrity has training. That is my experience of it.

“We talked about this a lot last year when Maisie [Smith] was on the show, and people were having a go, but everybody loved say Danny Mac, who had training. So whether [Tom] is trained or not I don’t think it will make too much difference for him.”

