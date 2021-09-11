Dan Walker teases who his Strictly partner is – and we can't wait The new series kicks off on 18 September

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker will soon be strutting his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing floor, and he's caused a lot of excitement as he teased who his pro partner is.

The star was sat inside a chic room as he recorded a clip, giving fans an update on how his day of Strictly training had gone. "Hello everybody, hope you're okay, what a fun day yesterday," he started.

WATCH: Dan Walker teases who his Strictly partner is

"First NFL show of the new season, great to see Jason [Bell] and Osi [Umenyiora] again and then straight over to Strictly Towers for the first full day of dancing, which was weird, but I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I would."

And even though Dan has been loose-lipped about Strictly in the past, he wasn't giving away who his pro partner was as he teased: "I met my pro partner this week. I can't tell you anything about her because I'll be killed by a Strictly ninja.

"But what I can say? She's patient, she's kind and she's lovely." We can't wait to see who it is!

The 44-year-old went on to explain how everyone was "nervous" as they headed out, but added there were some "brilliant dancers" in the group.

Dan shared an update with his followers

He then amusingly revealed that pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec attempted to prank him when he went for his spray tan!

"He told me you have to go full naked for it, the big prankster," he said. Fans rushed to the comments to wish the presenter "good luck" and fellow contestant Sara Davies had a laugh about Aljaz's attempted prank.

She wrote: "He's such a prankster that Aljaz but you had a lovely glow about you this morning (as opposed to us looking like Oompa Loompas last night!)"

The cast now know who they'll be paired up with, but we have to wait until the launch show on 18 September to find out!

Dan kept the fact that he was doing this year's Strictly a secret from everyone, including his Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin, who was shocked when he was unveiled live on air.

Dan said his partner was "patient" and "lovely"

During a recent interview on Premier Christian Radio's The Profile podcast, the star confessed he was forced to keep his stint a secret from everyone - including his three children.

"I only told my kids last weekend so they're not very happy with me either, hardly anyone has been in the circle," he shared.

At the time it was announced that Dan would be taking part, his co-host looked visibly shocked.

On why he decided not to tell Louise, the presenter added: "I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you, Louise!"

Bursting into fits of laughter, she said: "I don't believe it, Mr Walker! You totally had me with the glasses, oh wow! What I'm really annoyed about is that no one has told me anything, Dan! I can't believe it!"

