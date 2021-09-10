This is why you didn't see the cast of Strictly Come Dancing at the NTAs The judges, professional dancers and presenters were noticeably absent

The National Television Awards is one of the most glitzy and sparkling nights in the TV calendar – so it's the perfect place for the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell shuts down pregnancy speculation after family news

The BBC programme even picked up the award for best Talent Show at Thursday night's ceremony held at London's O2 area, why were none of the Strictly family there?

The professional dancers, including the likes of Oti Mabuse, Gorka Marquez and Dianne Buswell, were all noticeably absent. Judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas were also missing; and presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman also missed out on the fun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars speak on the red carpet at the National Television Awards

It turns out the team have a very good reason for not picking up their award in person. The cast are all in isolation ahead of Saturday's filming for the launch programme which will air on Saturday 18 September.

The professional dancers, judges and hosts are having to keep isolated from large events and even from their family members in order to not risk coronavirus infection interruption the upcoming series.

Although the series looks much more normal this year than last year, it seems BBC bosses are taking no chances when it comes to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, former professional on the show, Janette Manrara and her 2020 celebrity partner and finalist HRVY were there to collect the award for Best Talent Show on Thursday.

MORE: David Tennant pays heartfelt tribute to teary-eyed wife Georgia after NTAs win

MORE: Gogglebox's Julie Malone pays emotional tribute to late co-stars at NTAs

Janette Manrara picked up Strictly's award along with some of last year's contestants

Janette was flying the Strictly flag at the event due to not participating in the competition this year. Instead, the dancer will be taking over Zoe Ball to host sister show, It Takes Two. The excitement for series 19 is building and fans were treated to a brand new trailer this week to celebrate the show's impending arrival.

The trailer, released by BBC bosses on Wednesday, shows all our favourite professional ballroom dancers looking prepped and primed in their show-stopping outfits as they perform some of their trademark moves.

Regular stars such as Johannes Radebe, Neil Jones, Karen Hauer and co. can also be seen welcoming new pro-dancers Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Pryzstal and Cameron Lombard into the Strictly family.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.