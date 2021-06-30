A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman leaves fans frustrated with behind-the-scenes filming snaps The presenter has been filming new episodes in Greece

A Place in the Sun's Ben Hilman has made fans green with envy after jetting off to Greece to film new episodes of the Channel 4 show.

The TV star took to Instagram earlier this month to share a series of snapshots from one of the homes he was showing prospective buyers and revealed that in between takes, he couldn't resist going for a quick swim in the property's pool!

Captioning the stunning photos, he wrote: "There really aren't many jobs where you can spend your downtime with a quick dip in the pool. Today's property is insanely beautiful!"

"Looks like heaven Ben, so jealous!" one of his followers commented under the snap. "I need your job!", another said and someone else echoed this, writing: "You have the best job…. I'd love a dip in the pool right now."

A fourth joked: "Working hard or hardly working, Ben?" alongside a series of laughing face emojis.

On the snap and Ben's other posts from his time in Greece, many others expressed their desperation to visit the country once it's placed on the UK's green travel list. "Sounds like a brilliant place to visit. Praying we can go in summer," one such follower wrote.

This isn't the first time that Ben has been able to return to his job of helping sunshine-loving Brits find holiday homes abroad since the pandemic began. Following the easing of lockdown restrictions in August, the presenter, along with many of his A Place in the Sun co-stars Laura Hamilton, Danni Menzies and newcomer Lee Juggurnauth, have been regularly jetting off to sunnier climes.

Ben shared the envy-inducing snaps to Instagram

However, Ben was recently forced to defend himself after he was questioned how his wife and kids felt after he posted a video of himself swimming laps in a pool in Spain's Puerto del Carmen back in November. Chatting on the TV Carpenter Podcast, Ben justified the post, saying: "Well look, you've got to remember I've spent six months at home home-schooling so that was my first break."

"See the difference is, my wife works for the NHS and she has throughout the whole pandemic," he continued, adding: "She's not front line in terms of A&E or Covid response or anything like that, but she has been working throughout. So she has had this outlet which is work which takes her out of the house." He then quipped: "I've been locked up for six months, give me a break, man!"

Opening up about what it felt like to be back filming after months at home, he said: "To be abroad, after all that time, it was amazing. It was absolutely amazing. A bit of sunshine on your back, it was a wonderful thing."

