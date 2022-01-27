A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares incredible snap from early career The Channel 4 star is a favourite on the show

Jasmine Harman is a fan favourite on A Place in the Sun, having been on the show since it began in 2002. So it's no wonder that when she shares throwback photos from time to time they spark a big reaction among fans.

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton opens up about 'rivalry' between presenters on show

The TV star previously shared a fun throwback photo from her early days as a presenter on the Channel 4 show - and fans were quick to point out that Jasmine hasn't aged a day!

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman's fabulous floral wardrobe revealed

The 45-year-old presenter took to Instagram back in 2020 to post the old snap, which shows her barefoot and grinning on a beach. She captioned the photo: "Guess the year? And for a bonus point, guess the location too???? #flashbackfriday to those carefree days!"

It wasn't long before the mother-of-two's social media followers rushed to the comment section of her post to point out how little the TV star has changed.

"Judging by how good you look ... yesterday!" one commented. Another follower wrote: "You've not changed since 2004. That photo is probably 20 years old for all I know." A third added: "It could've been yesterday, you don't change."

MORE: Laura Hamilton's plush London home belongs on A Place in the Sun – photos

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies shares emotional goodbye with family members

A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman delighted fans with a fun throwback photo

The star is often candid with her followers about her life and career and recently, opened up about how she copes with stressful situations.

In December 2021, Jasmine posted a picture of herself looking joyful in sunny Cyprus, captioning the image: "Happiness comes from within! And we all have the potential for it!

"You can’t rely on anyone else to make you happy. I used to get really stressed, and frustrated when things happened that were out of my control."

She continued: "Nowadays I tend to 'go with the flow' much more and have a better understanding of how I can shape my response to a potentially stressful situation. After all, the only thing we can really control is our own reactions!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.