A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton emotional as she opens up about rare health condition

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton has been left rocked after discovering a rather unexpected connection that brought herself and her latest house hunters on the Channel 4 show together.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old presenter was visibly emotional as she revealed that a recent house hunter's sister sadly died from the same disease she suffers from.

Speaking in the clip, she said: "I have decided after today's filming that I want to dedicate this week's episode to my house hunter's sister who was a lady called Hazel, who two years ago, aged 36, tragically died of a bleed on the brain."

WATCH: Laura Hamilton shares heartbreaking post about latest A Place in the Sun episode

She explained that Hazel suffered from a blood disorder called ITP - also known as Immune thrombocytopenic purpura - which results in a lower than average number of platelets in the blood, which can cause everything from bleeding gums and bruising to internal bleeding.

Laura explained that she has been suffering from the condition since she gave birth to her daughter Tahlia six years ago. She said: "I was diagnosed with ITP when she was seven months old following a lot of bruising that came up on my legs. Obviously, I don't have it to the level that Hazel has it but it is something that has to be monitored."

The property expert went on to say she felt fate had brought herself and her house hunters together. "They say you meet people for a reason and I feel like I've met this week's house hunters not only to help them find their place in the sun but also to generate some awareness for ITP."

Laura was keen to raise awareness of the condition

Laura also posted a candid snap on her Stories to show her followers how ITP affects her. Sharing an image of a large bruise on her leg, she wrote: "This is what ITP looks like… bruising that seems to appear from nowwhere."

It's not the only tearjerker episode Laura has coming up in the new run of A Place in the Sun episodes. A couple of weeks ago, she teased on her Instagram Stories that filming another house-hunting journey reduced her to tears.

Speaking to the camera, she said: "Well, we have just wrapped [on filming A Place in the Sun]. And I'm not going to give anything away because I don't think I'm allowed to but let's just say I cried. Is that sad? I cried."

Turning the camera around to show the happy new house owners, she asked: "Are you happy guys?" before teasing that viewers will have to tune into the episode to find out more. "Not giving anything away though," she said.

