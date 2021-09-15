Louise Minchin reveals last-minute drama during emotional last day at BBC Breakfast The presenter is leaving after 20 years

Wednesday was an emotional rollercoaster for Louise Minchin, as she presented her last BBC Breakfast show after 20 years.

The 53-year-old was accompanied by her co-star for the past five years, Dan Walker, and ahead of going live, took to her Twitter to share one last sofa selfie.

WATCH: Louise Minchin reveals last-minute drama on last day

"Good morning and thank you for all your love support and messages xxxx last #sofaselfie #BBCBreakfast," she wrote alongside a snap which saw her and Dan smiling from ear to ear.

Just hours before she had posted a phone screengrab showing her alarm, which was set to 3:45 am and wrote alongside it: " Goodness knows when I will set my alarm for this time again..."

As the show started, Dan turned all the attention to his colleague and asked her how she was feeling.

Louise announced her exit in June

"Well, it's going really well so far. I walked into the building, and guess what? My pass doesn't work already," she said laughing.

"You know what the BBC's like Louise. And you've struggled to log on to your computer, they've removed you from the system already. She's got one day left, come on!" Dan jokingly added.

"I'm still in the system on the computer, but not for long. You'd think I'd have a pass until 9:15 am, wouldn't you?" Louise added.

Dan couldn't help but share the morning drama with his Twitter followers, writing: "Classic BBC magic this morning… Louise's pass has already been cancelled so she couldn't get in the building! When she eventually got in… her computer login had expired #BBCBreakfast."

Louise announced her exit back in June, revealing it was "time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 - sometimes if I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 - in the morning".

She added: "I have absolutely loved being part of it and I will really miss it, but it's time now to stop that alarm early in the morning. And thank you for watching for all these years."