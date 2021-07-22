Carol Kirkwood has expressed her sadness over her colleague and dear friend Louise Minchin's decision to leave BBC Breakfast later this year. During a chat with Radio Times, the BBC weather presenter revealed how much the broadcaster will be missed as she hinted at her possible replacement.

"Louise is one of my chums and it's lovely getting to work with her three days a week when she’s in – I will definitely miss her. She’s a big loss," she remarked.

MORE: Carol Kirkwood explains mystery absence from BBC Breakfast

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin tearfully confirms BBC Breakfast exit

According to Carol, sports reporter Sally Nugent could fill Louise's shoes. "She fills in for Louise now anyway or Naga [Munchetty] but the decision of course, isn’t mine," the 59-year-old explained. "If it was, [I'd pick] Sally, I think. I love Sally."

MORE: Dan Walker likens Louise Minchin's BBC Breakfast exit to a 'break up' in emotional post

READ: BBC's Carol Kirkwood opens up about the pressure to look good on telly

The newcomer will work with Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on the red sofa to front the flagship show.

Although the corporation hasn't confirmed whether a known BBC journalist will take the coveted role, a new job advert was released earlier this month which suggested that the person could be an unfamiliar face.

Louise, 52, first presented BBC Breakfast in 2001 and became a lead presenter in 2012. Dan then took over from Bill Turnbull, one of the main presenters, in February 2016.

Louise Minchin will soon be leaving BBC Breakfast

Speaking about her decision last month, Louise said: "I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million-strong BBC Breakfast family but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03.40 in the morning.

MORE: Dan Walker jokes about having a 'marital tiff' with Louise Minchin after hilarious TV blunder

"I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave."

She concluded: "A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me, I have loved it and I will miss you all."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.