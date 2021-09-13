BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin puts Dan Walker on the spot after skipping her leaving party This week BBC Breakfast viewers will bid farewell to Louise

Louise Minchin was reunited with her co-host Dan Walker on Monday's BBC Breakfast just days after he missed her leaving party last week.

The 52-year-old, who has been a staple on the morning show for the past 20 years, is preparing to step down from her presenting role this week, with her last show airing on Wednesday.

Putting Dan on the spot about his no-show appearance, Louise was forced to address it on the show. "It's so nice to see people out enjoying themselves," Dan said whilst looking at a highlights package from the Paralympics. "It's given me some inspiration for your leaving party that clip."

However, Louise quickly quipped: "Well you missed the leaving party." To which, Dan said in his defense: "Well, one of them. When you say missed, right when you say missed…"

Unimpressed, Louise interrupted: "You were busy doing Strictly." Dan, 44, replied: "Well not busy, I had to. You know what it's like." She then said: "No I don't. I don’t know what it's like." Fighting his case, Dan explained: "You're aware of my love and devotion to you Louise."

Dan uploaded this cute selfie just hours before joining Louise on BBC Breakfast

Later on in the programme, talk moved on to Dan's upcoming stint on Strictly Come Dancing and how he's already met his dancing partner. Talking about her leaving party again, Louise said: "It was really fun Dan. You did miss out. I'm sorry about that, but you did. What was the excuse?"

Dan revealed: "I had to meet my new Strictly partner. And the reason - lots of people are saying 'why have you met your partner already?'" He added: "So the only reason, Louise, I wasn't at your party was because I was meeting my new partner for however long that lasts. Probably about two weeks."

Confirming there will be another farewell bash, Louise said: "Well, luckily for you there's another one planned."

Just hours before the show, Dan shared a throwback selfie alongside an emotional message as he prepares to say bye to his co-host. "Final week working with the amazing @louiseminchin on #BBCBreakfast," he remarked.

"It's going to be very strange without her after 5 and a half years. It might be a touch emotional by Wednesday. See you nice and early in the morning on BBC1."

