Louise Minchin confirms BBC Breakfast exit date - and it's sooner than we thought

Louise Minchin announced back in June that she would be stepping down as a presenter on BBC Breakfast after 20 years, and now she has confirmed exactly when she will be saying goodbye to the popular morning show.

Chatting to her co-star, Dan Walker, on Wednesday’s episode, Louise confirmed that she would be leaving in just two week’s time on Wednesday 15 September. We don’t want her to go!

She previously confirmed that she would be leaving in a tearful announcement, saying: “Let me take a deep breath, everybody there is something I want to tell you about. It will be this year 20 years since I first presented this programme. Since then I've felt part of a huge, enormous BBC Breakfast family which includes everyone who works here, everyone on the team and every one of you who watches the programme.

"I've loved being part of it but - there is a but - I've decided that is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 - sometimes if I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 - in the morning and I'm going to be leaving the programme. It's not going to be for a while. But before anything else I wanted to thank everyone that is watching for your loyalty and your support over all those years.

Louise is stepping down from the show

"I have absolutely loved being part of it and I will really miss it, but it's time now to stop that alarm early in the morning. And thank you for watching for all these years.”

Fans have taken to social media to discuss the news, with one writing: “Don’t leave!!! Absolute credit to morning show.” Another person added: “Louise, I’ll miss you. Well done for keeping on going for so long. Excellent innings and good luck in your future endeavours.”

