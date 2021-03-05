BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin makes rare comment about her marriage The BBC star has been married for 23 years

Louise Minchin has opened up about her marriage with husband of 23 years David Minchin.

Speaking to Decathlon's The Power of Ten podcast, the BBC Breakfast host expressed her love for fitness – however, she wasn't at the same level as her other half which proved to be an issue on holidays.

"Swimming was my thing. And I also love skiing and my husband is a really good skier," she shared, adding: "And I always go skiing with him and it was just like, my gosh, trying to keep up with him, you know, was really hard because he's very good, very fast, very safe.

"And then there was one point in our relationship when things changed and I'd been doing a lot of spinning. I used to do spin classes and I came down a glacier and I said, 'Oh, my gosh, where is he?'"

Louise was surprised to see that the tables had turned in her relationship with David. Thinking he may have had an accident, she reflected: "[I thought] Oh, my gosh, what's happened? And I was literally standing there for ages going, 'Oh, this is so bad. [Has there been] an accident?' I've left him on the mountain."

The BBC star with her husband David Minchin

Luckily, he arrived moments later, to which Louise said: "He goes, 'No, you're just really fast.' And that was a day that our relationship on the mountain changed."

The broadcaster then went on to reveal the positive impact that exercise has on her mental state. "For me, it's the mental health, it's the physical… every single day it [exercise] makes a difference to the way I feel mentally and physically," she noted.

