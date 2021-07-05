BBC Breakfast release details of Louise Minchin's replacement in new shake-up The BBC favourite will leave her post later this year

BBC Breakfast viewers are waiting to find out who will replace Louise Minchin when she departs later this year. The newcomer will work with Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on the red sofa to front the flagship show.

Although the corporation hasn't confirmed whether a known BBC journalist will take the coveted role, a new job advert suggests that the person could be an unfamiliar face.

The job description reads: "BBC Breakfast is seeking a Chief presenter to work with Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on the UK's most-watched morning show.

"With 6 million viewers every morning, the flagship Breakfast show combines news, sport, business and entertainment with real life stories. The key role is to inform and entertain viewers with everything they need for the day ahead."

The role will also require someone with "significant broadcasting experience" and is based at MediaCity in Salford.

Louise, 52, first presented BBC Breakfast in 2001 and became a lead presenter in 2012. Dan then took over from Bill Turnbull one of the main presenters in February 2016.

BBC Breakfast are looking for a new presenter

Speaking about her decision last month, Louise said: "I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million-strong BBC Breakfast family but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03.40 in the morning.

"I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave."

She concluded: "A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me, I have loved it and I will miss you all."

