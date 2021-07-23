Fans call for major role in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias to be recast - details They want Jamie Lynn Spears to be dropped from the show

Fans of Netflix series Sweet Magnolias are calling for Jamie Lynn Spears to be removed from the cast due to her lack of support for her sister Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

The show debuted on the streaming site in 2019 and proved hugely popular with viewers. In the first season, Jamie Lynn had a supporting role as Noreen Fitzgibbons, but according to Deadline, she has been upped to a series regular for season two.

The show is set to return to screens in early 2022, and it's believed that production is currently underway. As such, many Britney supporters who are also fans of the show have said they will boycott it if Jamie Lynn continues to appear.

One angry fan took to Twitter, writing: "The #FreeBritney Movement is calling on @Netflix to cut ALL ties with Jamie Lynn Spears #SweetMagnolias."

Another then replied: "Agreed. My friends and I are boycotting the show as long as Jamie Lynn Spears is on it. #Netflix #SweetMagnolias.”

Countless more tweeted out links to a Change.org petition calling on Netflix bosses to drop Jamie Lynn from the show, which has now garnered more than 20,000 signatures. Although the petition has been live for a while now, it has seen a resurgence in interest following a recent social media post in which Britney called her sister out.

Fans want the actres dropped from Sweet Magnolias due to her lack of support for her sister Britney Spears

In a now-deleted Instagram caption, the pop icon took aim at Jamie Lynn for seemingly benefiting from the restrictions of her conservatorship.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!" she wrote, referencing the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards where she was honoured with the Icon Award but her sister performed on her behalf. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!"

Until last month, the former Nickelodeon star had not publicly addressed her sister's legal situation. Finally breaking her silence on the matter in June, she took to Instagram Stories and said that she believed it was not her place" to speak out until her sister did.

She added that she "only loved, adored and supported" Britney and maintained she does not stand to profit from her conservatorship.

