Gogglebox star Marina Wingrove breaks silence and pays tribute to late co-star Mary Cook 

Gogglebox star Marina Wingrove has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late co-star and dear friend Mary Cook, who very sadly passed away aged 92 back in August.

Sharing a statement via Gogglebox’s official Twitter account, she wrote: “My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will last forever. Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart. Deepest sympathies to Mary’s family. Love Marina.” Her fans were quick to offer her support, with one writing: “Bless Marina and bless Mary as that was lovely. And I hope Marina is able to continue with #Gogglebox when she’s ready - although it won’t be the same without Mary.”

Another added: “I absolutely adored these two together. Constantly showing that you can have fun at any age. Such lovely ladies. May Mary rest peacefully. Thoughts are with her friends and family.” The Twitter account also shared a funny clip of the pair attempting to take a selfie on a flip phone, only for Marina to accidentally end up calling somebody.

Mary sadly passed away in August

The news was announced on the show’s official Twitter account on August 23, and read: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice. Bristolians Mary and Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and had been friends ever since.”

