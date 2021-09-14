Alex Jones debuts drastic hair change after baby Annie's birth The One Show host is ready for a new look!

Alex Jones has treated herself to a makeover just in time for the colder months. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the One Show host documented her trip to the salon with her newborn daughter Annie.

"I'm on my way to central London for the first time with little baby Annie," she told her followers. "It's a horrible day and have of course forgotten a rain cover. Brilliant.

"I'm off to sort my hair out. Look. It's sort of two tones now. Blonde there, brown here. Fringe grown into these bits – time to sort it all out." From her hairdressers' seat, Alex added: "Bobble out. Here we go. Going for an autumnal darker shade all over."

Moments later, the mum-of-three – who gave birth to her baby daughter on 21 August - unveiled the darker shade and shorter locks, and there's no denying she looks fabulous! "Tell me it's autumn without telling me it's autumn," she said.

During the pandemic, it wasn't so smooth sailing for Alex and her beautiful tresses. In June 2020, the TV star admitted that she'd suffered something of a DIY disaster after cutting her fringe a little too short!

Alex has switched up her hairstyle

In a video shared on social media, Alex could be heard saying: "This needs cutting. I've got hair scissors and I'm just going to go for it. I just hate this gap here, so I'm just going to go for it."

But as she got cutting, she admitted she had doubts. "Oh no it looks weird already, no, no! Oh god, I'm just going to have to carry on," she said.

