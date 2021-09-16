Meet Your Garden Made Perfect presenter Angela Scanlon's gorgeous family The Irish beauty is best known for her presenting work

Angela Scanlon is best known for presenting much-loved BBC shows such as Your Garden Made Perfect, and The One Show, but when she's not busy working on TV and radio jobs, she can be found at home with her husband, Roy Horgan and their two-year-old daughter.

Born and bred in Ireland, the presenter comes from a large family and like to keep her own little brood private. But if you're intrigued and want to know more about the Irish beauty's family ahead of the new episode of Your Garden Made Perfect, then look no further. Here's what we know…

Angela Scanlon's early life and family

Angela was born in County Meath, Ireland and has three sisters. Her mother worked in administration and her father in construction. After finishing school, the fashion-lover went on to study business and planned to open up her own clothes shop. She then worked at a number of magazine titles as a journalist before moving into television work.

Angela recently posted this cute throwback picture

Although little is known about her siblings, the 36-year-old posted this adorable throwback picture on her Instagram recently of her family. She captioned the post: "Missing my clan today (mother on camera duty!) and missing the luxury of sitting on a boat in an inappropriate dress eating sweets. Also, I just fell in love with myself a tiny bit because I see my own little mad egg baby in my face & she's cute as [expletive]."

Angela Scanlon's husband and daughter

In June 2014, Angela married business entrepreneur Roy Horgan in a gorgeous ceremony in Wicklow. On their four-year anniversary, the presenter shared an adorable picture from their big day, captioning the picture: "4 years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something)... My [world emoji]."

The TV presenter and her husband Roy have been married since 2014

In February 2018, the pair welcomed their daughter Ruby. While Angela likes to keep her daughter private, she occasionally shares photos of the little one.

The mum-of-one recently posted this gorgeous picture of her daughter after walking alongside her while explaining three things Angela was grateful for. "Stealing my gear already!!", she began in the caption, adding: "Stealing my gear already!! Haven't done a #ThanksAMillionTrio in donkies.

"1. Walks with the 'threenager'; 2. Slow, lazy weekend after a manic week at work; 3. Speckled eggs! Have been hatching something for a while & it's about to come to fruition. As a weird perfectionist I never feel quite ready but I'm starting to push myself to leap even when it feels uncomfortable."

