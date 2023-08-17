Strictly's Angela Scanlon teases upcoming series with candid video after first day on set

The Your Home Made Perfect presenter is joining the lineup for the new series

Angela Scanlon has shared a candid video after spending her first day on the set of Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the new series.

The Your Home Made Perfect presenter, who was revealed as a contestant for this year's competition earlier this month, took to her Instagram to tease her fans about what's to come and even gave a candid insight into how she's feeling about joining the show.

WATCH: Annabel Croft is 'excited' to join the Strictly Come Dancing cast

Angela captioned the video: "And so it begins…" as she told the camera: "I've just gotten home from my first day of STRICTLY. Not official, no training, no partner obviously just yet. But heels all day and enormous glitter balls and confetti cannons and what I imagine is a very small taser of what I'm about to embark upon.

The 39-year-old continued: "And you know what? Even though I feel a little bit sick, I actually think it's wildly exciting and yeah, I'm going to need a comedown I don't know how people relax after doing that.

MORE: Angela Scanlon shows off impeccably toned legs in daring summer dress

MORE: Strictly star admits to cheating on fiancé and reveals shocking behind-the-scenes TV antics

© BBC Angela Scanlon is joining Strictly!

"So, I'm having a cup of cacao, I am hanging out for the evening, packing my bag for a quick trip to Ireland tomorrow," Angela finished the video by adding: "So yeah, it's begun." Before doing an open-mouthed excited face.

Given Angela said she wasn't rehearing, it's likely the TV presenter was filming some VT footage for the opening show of the Ballroom and Latin competition. We can't wait to watch!

Fans took to the mother-of-two's comments section to share their excitement about her having her first day. One person wrote: "I AM SO EXCITED!! Cannot wait to see you in strictly. Your humour has pulled me out of some mental ruts this year!"

A second commented: "With your spirit you are gonna kill it! My ballroom dancer mate said think your ligaments are connected with oil and smile. I will be voting for ya." A third meanwhile said: "You're already my favourite," as a fourth added: "You will be fantastic."

© Mike Marsland Angela Scanlon said she was 'excited' to join Strictly

Angela was appearing on BBC Radio Two earlier this month when it was announced she was joining Strictly. "I'm terrified, I'm excited and I have so many questions," she told the BBC at the time. "Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?!

"Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well – there's only one way to find out, right!? Now I'm panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let's go!"

© Jeff Spicer/BFC Angela Scanlon presents BBC's Your Home Made Perfect

Angela is known for her role on Your Home Made Perfect and is the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have their Saturday night chat show with Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One. Away from her TV career, Angela is also a successful author and published her first book, Joyrider, last year.