Strictly Come Dancing announces sixth celebrity – and we're so excited

Strictly Come Dancing has announced Angela Scanlon as the sixth celebrity contestant to join the 2023 line-up.

The Irish presenter, who is known for hosting BBC Two's Your Home Made Perfect, was revealed as the popular dancing show's latest signing on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show on Monday.

On taking part in this year's series, Angela said: "I'm terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"

The 39-year-old is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her presenting roles and is the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have their own Saturday night chat show with Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One.

© BBC Angela Scanlon is the sixth celebrity to join this year's show

Away from her TV career, Angela is also a successful author and published her first book, Joyrider, last year.

Angela joins the likes of Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and actor Amanda Abbington in the 2023 line-up, as well as TV presenter and newsreader Angela Rippon, film and theatre actor Layton Williams and radio presenter Eddie Kadi.

© Jeff Spicer/BFC Angela is an Irish presenter

Eddie said of joining the show: "WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am.

"I'm so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE."

© BBC Eddie Kadi has joined the 2023 line-up

Meanwhile, Sherlock actress Amanda said: "I'm thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I'm actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!

"Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I'm really looking forward to the training too, I'm quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can't wait to start!"

© Getty Amanda Abbington is taking part this year

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who is an award-winning journalist and main anchor of Channel 4 News, said: "I'm surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!'

"I can't wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude," he said.

The new series will return to screens in the autumn, with the BBC yet to announce an official start date.