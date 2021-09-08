Regé-Jean Page hints at possible cameo in Bridgerton season two The actor announced his departure from the Netflix hit back in April

Earlier this year, Regé-Jean Page broke hearts across the world when he announced the sad news that he had decided to bow out of hit period drama Bridgerton following the end of season one.

However, the 25-year-old actor has now teased that viewers have perhaps not seen the last of him and a small cameo in season two of the Netflix hit could be on the cards.

In a new interview with GQ, he was asked about the possibility of returning to the show and replied: "You know I couldn't tell you!" When pressed further, he teased: "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"

His comments come after showrunner Shona Rhimes herself firmly ruled out the possibility of an appearance from the departing star in the new episodes. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said it "doesn't make sense" to bring him back. "Like, is that satisfying? Is that what actors want to do? He delivered on his story," she added.

While we'll have to wait and see if Regé-Jean does pop up in season two when it lands on Netflix in 2022, fans can catch him on the big screen before then. The actor has several movies in the pipeline, including fantasy flick Dungeons & Dragons and thriller The Grey Man, which he will star in alongside Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

Regé-Jean announced his exit from the show back in April

In the interview, the actor also addressed the rumours that he could fill Daniel Craig's shoes as the next James Bond, saying: "Well, of all the things you'll read about yourself on the internet, it's one of the more pleasant and more flattering. But I take it and leave it at that, personally."

Rege confirmed that he would be leaving the show back in April with a statement that read: "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Season two will focus on Daphne's older brother Anthony and his relationship with newcomer Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

