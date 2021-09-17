Escape to the Chateau: meet Dick and Angel Strawbridge's beautiful children The famous couple tied the knot in 2015

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's family are just as much the stars of their Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau, as their gorgeous home.

The couple returned to TV with a brand new series of spinoff series Escape to the Chateau: DIY recently and fans are enjoying finding out more about their beautiful French home, as well as their adorable children.

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

How many children do Dick and Angel Strawbridge have?

Dick and Angel are doting parents to two children, Arthur, eight, and Dorothy, seven. The youngsters are often pictured in cute photos on their parents' Instagram accounts and make appearances in their family's show.

Dick is also a doting dad to two grown-up children, James, 37, and Charlotte, 35, from his first marriage to Brigit Weiner.

Dick and Angel's children's experience during lockdown

Writing on the family's Facebook page in April, Angel gave an insight into their children's experience during lockdown. She explained that they had enjoyed helping to teach Arthur and Dorothy while they were at home from school, although admitted they weren't trying to become teachers.

"With the children at home we’ve enjoyed sharing knowledge – we haven’t tried to mimic their formal education, or tried to be fully fledged home schoolers, instead we have been working together in the garden and being creative," she wrote.

Dick's oldest son James Strawbridge is a talented chef

What's more, the star revealed the time in quarantine had helped Dick find the time to finally get writing. "And Dick is finally going to write some children’s books that he has been testing on his four children, and finessing, for over 30 years. We are embracing the fact that we have time to look after ourselves."

Dick's son James Strawbridge has his own fan base

In November, Dick's grown-up son James made an appearance on Escape to the Chateau as Angel threw her parents a fiftieth wedding anniversary during the episode.

The professional chef, who had previously appeared with his dad and mum Brigit in the BBC series It's Not Easy Being Green in 2006, helped to create a dream menu for Angel's mum and dad.

Fans were quick to swoon over the talented cook on Twitter, with one writing: "I didn't think this programme could get any better and then elder son comes to visit," while another wrote: "Oh my, he's gorgeous. Channel 4 give him his own show immediately!"

