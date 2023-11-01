Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge thank fans as they make exciting announcement

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have taken to social media with an exciting announcement.

The TV stars revealed that they have added a new date to their upcoming tour in America and Canada, and will now be stopping off in New York.

"New Date…New York…Here we come!" they wrote on Instagram. "We are delighted to announce an extra date for our US & Canada 2024 Tour!

"Tickets went on sale moments ago and will be on pre-sale until 2nd November."

Thanking fans for their support, they continued: "Firstly, thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket to come and see us. We are literally blown away by the love from across the pond.

"It's a dream come true to be taking Arthur, Dorothy, Grandma & Papi on the road to see and experience your gorgeous country and friendly hospitality.

"Prizes are being made, outfits are being carefully considered, and the excitement is high…! @townhallnyc is a gorgeous 1920s old school theatre between Broadway and Sixth Avenue near Times Square. What a place to close the tour!"

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram The Strawbridge family will be flying to America and Canada next year

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Oh my God!!!! New York!! Getting tickets," while another added: "Just bought tickets for NYC! Can't wait !!"

The exciting news comes as Dick and Angel launch their brand new podcast, Dick & Angel's CHAT…EAU.

Teasing the new podcast in a recent newsletter, the pair wrote: "Picture this. Dick & I sneak up to the apex of our house, we pour a cup of tea or a gin depending on the time of day and have a cosy chat.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Dick and Angel launched a new podcast

"We talk about the week, the children, and the things that have made us smile. We take a trip down memory lane and re-live moments from our past. It's intimate, warm and a very special hour for us...we have even joked that it feels like a date!

"We are over the moon to be launching our new podcast with Global. The incredible team and our wonderful producer Joe are a joy to work with and we've having lots of fun."

The podcast, which premieres on Wednesday 1 November, will mark their first media project since Escape to the Chateau, which aired from 2016 to 2022.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel at their home, Chateau De La Motte Husson

Dick and Angel recently addressed their decision to bring the show to an end after six years and also spoke about their reported fallout with Channel 4.

Speaking to Christine Lampard while appearing on ITV's Lorraine in October, Dick explained: "It's interesting because we were on Lorraine at Christmas last year talking about the show coming to an end. We made a decision that last year was going to be the finale and we told everybody. So, when the stories came out and everybody started talking about the show ending, it wasn't news, it was something that had happened a long time ago in the past."

© Channel 4 Escape to the Chateau aired from 2016 to 2022

Angel added: "Our Queen said, never complain and never explain. And that was the best way because we had already made that decision as a family to bring the show to an end."