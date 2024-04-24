Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge wow fans with daughter Dorothy's 'amazing' talent

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge wowed fans after revealing their daughter Dorothy's incredible photography skills.

Taking to social media, the TV stars shared an amazing photo of the sun setting on their family home, Château de la Motte-Husson, in north-west France. A second snap showed the ten-year-old in deep concentration behind the camera.

"Capturing Dorothy capturing the sunrise…a beautiful way to start the morning!" the couple penned in the caption, adding: "Have a Wonderful Wednesday."

Impressed with Dorothy's talent, fans were full of praise for the youngster in the comments section. One person penned: "What a great picture, well done Dorothy," while another hailed the little girl as a "great photographer".

A third person wrote: "Well done Dorothy, what a beautiful photo," while another added: "Amazing photo."

It's been a big month for Dorothy, who celebrated her tenth birthday just a few weeks ago. Marking the milestone on Instagram, her proud parents shared a touching tribute to their daughter.

© @escape_to_the_chateau Dorothy turned ten in April

Posting a beautiful montage of Dorothy's childhood photos, including one of her recent birthday celebrations, Angel and Dick shared their disbelief at how quickly ten years had passed. "The last decade flew by...but also played out in slow motion…how does that happen!?! It's been a true pleasure to watch you grow," penned the pair. "Your determined, funny, creative & caring nature fills our hearts. Happy Birthday darlin gal…carry on being the beautiful you!"

Signing off the sweet message, the couple wrote: "Love your gushy mummy & daddy."

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram The Strawbridges starred on Escape to the Chateau from 2016 to 2022

Angel and Dick are doting parents to Dorothy and her older brother Arthur, who were the main reason why they chose to move away from the small screen in 2022 when their popular Channel 4 documentary series, Escape to the Chateau, came to an end.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge address Escape to the Chateau ending

Speaking about their decision during an exclusive interview with HELLO! in December, Dick explained: "It was two years ago that we decided to end the Escape to the Chateau series. We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level. We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them."

© Escape to the Chateau/Instagram Dick and Angel's children, Arthur and Dorothy, inspired their decision to leave Escape to the Chateau

The former army officer, who also has two children from a previous marriage, continued: "Arthur is starting senior school and the pressure on our little ones is phenomenal. When he goes there, people may have heard that his parents have done stuff on television."

Angel added: "Up until this year, we were not on French television at our request because while we are the British family that bought the Chateau in the village, we are very much completely normal."