Dick and Angel Strawbridge's Escape to the Chateau home has most unexpected decor addition

Escape to the Chateau may not be on our screens anymore, but that doesn't mean Angel and Dick Strawbridge have entirely closed the doors to their 45-room home, Château de la Motte-Husson in France.

In the couple's most-recent The Chateau newsletter, a photograph picturing an unseen corner of the Strawbridge's magnificent home revealed an unexpected décor addition embellishing the walls at the foot of their towering staircase.

The photograph, which depicts what looks like the property's entrance hall, shows two wall-mounted unicorn heads framing the doors to the stairs.

The eccentric hanging art pieces feature pearly twirling horns and long blonde manes that fall past the mythical horses' necks.

© The Chateau Angel and Dick Strawbridge shared the photo via their The Chateau newsletter

With Angel's penchant for upcycled furniture and vintage wallpaper, it comes as no surprise the self-described "vintage-clad redhead from East London" has added a number of eclectic interiors to the Chateau.

One of their most-loved rooms in the Pays de la Loire property is the "Wallpaper Museum" imagined and crafted by Angel herself. In a recent Instagram post, Dick and Angel shared a rare glimpse at the breathtaking space - reminiscent of a fairytale tower.

"The original Wallpaper Museum. During series one, Angel's trip to the attic with baby Dorothy led to an amazing discovery!

"Hidden away for decades, a collection of wallpaper off cuts, originally used at the Chateau, caught her eye and sparked her imagination! How could she reuse and recycle the beautiful, delicate designs, and bring some of the Chateau's magic back to life…? The rest as they say is history."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared their renovation project with fans on the show

Angel and Dick, who bought the chateau for £280,000 in 2015, starred on Escape to the Chateau from 2016 to 2022. The couple continues to live at the 19th-century property with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

© Instagram The Strawbridges are a family of four

Back in December, Angel and Dick made a joint appearance on Lorraine, where they revealed what it was like shooting the final episode of Escape to the Chateau. "We literally finished filming a week ago and it was really emotional. My mum kept crying all the time and it was a really happy emotion," said April.

© Escape to the Chateau Dick and Angel Strawbridge aired the final episode of Escape to the Chateau in 2022

"Arthur was sobbing. It was really beautiful, there's not many times where you get all your family and friends together. When it's a happy moment like that, boy it was a party." Dick added: "Joyful is the word [to describe it]."