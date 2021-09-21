The Chase star Paul Sinha pays tribute to contestant who died in house fire The contestant was also the Wymondham Town Crier

The Chase star Paul Sinha has paid tribute to one of the show’s contestants, Pete Green, who appeared on Monday’s episode of the popular quiz show, which was filmed months before his death in June.

MORE: Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee and Siddiqui family pay beautiful tribute to Mary Cook

The 72-year-old very sadly died in a house fire back in June, and Paul tweeted to pay tribute following the awful news. He wrote: “Saddened to hear that Pete from today's Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances. A true gentleman, a warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent.”

Paul sadly died in June

Replying to Paul’s tribute, one person wrote: "Pete was the Town Crier and lived about 500m from my house. It was a great shock to the local community. He had a great send-off with a horse-drawn procession through the town centre, with his family and Steam Punk friends following.” Paul replied: “That is really lovely to hear, Audrey.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Viewers unhappy as The Chase contestants break COVID rules

Another follower added: “He was a character as we could all tell today you saw that too xxx I was lucky enough to know him and he loved his time on the chase and was so excited for his day out.”

MORE: Elle Fanning and sister Dakota share devastating news and their emotional tributes are heartbreaking

His family also paid tribute via Eastern Daily Press, writing: “You touched so many lives and leave us all with the fondest memories, which will carry us through the tough times ahead. A much-loved character across Wymondham, re-enactment and steampunk communities to name but a few. Father of four, grandfather to eight, and companion to Kiki the Jack Russell. You will be sorely missed.”

According to the site, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and the police are continuing to investigate the circumstances, and have appealed for any information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.