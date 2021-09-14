Elle Fanning and sister Dakota share devastating news and their emotional tributes are heartbreaking The celebrity sisters were crushed

Elle and Dakota Fanning were in mourning on Tuesday following the very sad death of a very special family member.

Their beloved grandfather and sporting legend, Rick Arrington, passed away and they both paid tribute to him with emotional Instagram messages.

Elle took to social media with a photo of the former American football player and wrote a lengthy message remembering him.

"The greatest man and storyteller to ever live, Rick Arrington February 26, 1947 - September 7, 2021," she wrote. "Known to his 3 grandchildren as 'JACK' Beautiful Jack.

"You are the baddest, bravest, strongest, toughest, loudest, most loving man this world will ever see. A lover of every insect. Each fallen leaf. You were an expert on all subjects. You set out to inspire and touch every person you came across, and that is exactly what you did!

"Athleticism ran through your blood. NFL Quarterback, Golden Glove Boxer, drafted out of high school to the MLB (but chose football instead), certified scuba diver, scratch golfer… you could have been the best at any sport you desired to play."

Elle shared a photo alongside a lengthy message about her beloved grandfather

Elle continued: "What made you the best athlete was exactly what you instilled in all your “little girls”. Your motivation, drive, and determination to never give up.

"Always telling us to, 'Stay alert at all times. Be safe. Be smart. Think with your mind' and above all, 'LOOK AFTER EACH OTHER.You can do anything you want to. Just go do it.'

"Your faith in God, the love you had for my grandma, Gaba and your daughters inspired me then and inspires me even more now.

Elle and Dakota will miss their grandfather

"I will live each day for you and push myself as hard as you believed I always could. I will miss you telling me how 'unusual' I was. And because of you, I know I can do great things.

"It gives me peace knowing you are no longer suffering and are up in heaven, playing golf with the angels and smoking Padróns to your hearts content!

"Our very own BIG BAAAAD JOHN. Not a day will go by that I will not miss you and your texts flourished with emojis. I’m your POOKABUG forever."

Dakota's message was equally has passionate and ended with the words: "I love you always, until I see you again."

Rick was a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1970-1972.

