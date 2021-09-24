A Place in the Sun's major change to show sparks reaction from fans The Channel 4 programme is getting a shakeup

A Place in the Sun is the perfect daytime viewing. While fans of the Channel 4 show are used to seeing presenters like Jasmine Harman, Scarlette Douglas and Ben Hillman head to gorgeous destinations in and around Europe, the new episodes will be travelling further afield.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman opens up about meeting her husband for the first time

The programme has been somewhat restricted in recent weeks about where presenters and contributors on the show can go due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it looks as if the team will be heading to the Caribbean.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman reveals where presenters stay during A Place in the Sun

Writing on social media, the official account for A Place in the Sun wrote: "The A Place in the Sun TV crews are getting ready to film some brand new shows in the stunning Caribbean in November and December this year! So if you're looking for a dream home in Barbados, Antigua or any of the paradise islands, apply now!"

The big change came as an exciting surprise to viewers. One person commented in response: "Ooh the Caribbean. That sounds good. Have visited quite a few islands when on cruises."

A second person was thrilled, writing: "Get in, make it October I'm in #aplaceinthesun," as a third said: "Look forward to seeing Jamaica or Curaca!!"

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton opens up about 'rivalry' between presenters on show

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares throwback from early days on show

A Place in the Sun is perfect daytime escapsim

Despite the programme looking effortless on screen. things haven't always run smoothly according to Laura Hamilton. The expert on the show opened up to HELLO! in a recent interview about moments that haven't quite gone to plan while filming.

From difficult buyers to houses that just don't have the wow factor, she's seen her fair share of disasters over the years.

The 38-year-old and the production crew had been filming in Italy when disaster struck. Laura explained: "One minute it was gorgeous sunshine and the next the heavens opened, and it absolutely pelted it down with rain.

"The property we were looking at was off the beaten track, and our seven vehicles pretty much got caught in a mudslide and we had to be rescued by tractors." She continued: "It was a disaster, but it made it memorable."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.