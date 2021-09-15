A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton opens up about 'disaster' while filming new episodes The Channel 4 show will return for a brand new series at the end of April

Laura Hamilton has been a regular face on A Place in the Sun since 2012 and has spent almost a decade helping hopeful couples find their dream holiday homes abroad.

However, things haven't always run smoothly on the show. From difficult buyers to houses that just don't have the wow factor, she's seen her fair share of disasters over the years.

Ahead of a brand new series of the show landing on Channel 4, Laura spoke to HELLO! earlier this year and opened up about one experience that she said possibly topped them all.

WATCH: Laura Hamilton unveils stunning home

The 38-year-old and the production crew had been filming in Italy when disaster struck. Laura explained: "One minute it was gorgeous sunshine and the next the heavens opened, and it absolutely pelted it down with rain.

"The property we were looking at was off the beaten track, and our seven vehicles pretty much got caught in a mudslide and we had to be rescued by tractors."

She continued: "It was a disaster, but it made it memorable." While the rescue mission wasn't captured on camera by the crew, Laura added that eagle-eyed viewers might be able to work out which property she's referring to since she can be seen walking around in the next scene in "mud-covered high-heeled shoes".

New episodes of A Place in the Sun will air later this month

As for whether the perilous journey paid off, Laura admitted that the buyer didn't go for the house but made her buyer rethink her list of requirements for her dream property.

"She didn't buy it but it made her realise she didn't want to be somewhere so remote!" While Laura is one of the show's best-loved presenters, she recently was forced to defend herself after reports surfaced that she is set to leave the property show to front her own travel series.

Speaking about her intentions, she clarified: "Although I'm one of the faces of it, A Place in the Sun isn't my full-time job. So I do do other things throughout the year, including running a business and I've been developing some TV formats."

She added that her motto is "never say never", and if there was an offer to good to resist that would take her away from her work on A Place in the Sun she would "have to look at the offer on the table and think about it".

