A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton reveals she called 999 after 'awful' experience with online trolls The TV star was left shaken by the incident

A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has candidly opened up about her experience of dealing with online trolls after a particularly horrible experience in 2020.

Last year, the 39-year-old suffered a panic attack after reading "awful" things written about her family and their café, Lord Roberts On The Green.

Speaking on the podcast Sweat, Snot & Tears, the mum-of-two explained that she was left struggling to breathe after coming across nasty comments on the app Next Door which led her to call 999.

WATCH: A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton stuns fans with swimwear video

"I couldn't believe the amount of stuff that was being said about me, my family and my children," she said. "My husband said to just ignore it, but I couldn't ignore it. I started to lose my voice. I spoke to my GP because I thought I might be getting coronavirus. My friend said that it's probably just a stress thing.

"I laid down on the bed, but no matter what, I was trying to get into all these different positions but I couldn't get comfortable and it felt like I couldn't breathe," the TV star added.

The situation got so bad that she advised her husband, Alex Goward, to call emergency services and when the paramedics arrived, they informed Laura that she had experienced a panic attack for the first time.

Laura and her husband run the café, Lord Roberts On The Green

She added: "I understand that when you're on TV and when you are in the public eye, you're never going to appeal to everyone. I accept the fact there will be negativity, there will always be criticism... but when it comes to what happened in lockdown, it was different."

Recently, Laura has also opened up about her experience of living with a rare health condition known as ITP (Immune thrombocytopenic purpura) which is a rare health condition, after coming across a house hunter whose sister had sadly died from the disease.

Laura has been suffering from the condition since she gave birth to her daughter Tahlia six years ago. Speaking in an IGTV video, she said: "I was diagnosed with ITP when she was seven months old following a lot of bruising that came up on my legs."

The property expert went on to say she felt fate had brought herself and her house hunter together. "They say you meet people for a reason and I feel like I've met this week's house hunters not only to help them find their place in the sun but also to generate some awareness for ITP."

