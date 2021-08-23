9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares honest pregnancy update with fans Jennifer is expecting her third child

Jennifer Love Hewitt is currently filming season five of 9-1-1 but took time out to share an incredibly honest pregnancy update with fans.

The actress revealed to fans that she has been having one major problem during her pregnancy: she could no longer give herself a blowout.

The mom-of-two is expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay and shared a selfie of herself laying back against the sofa with her hair straightened.

Jennifer rocked a gorgeous boho maternity top, and added: "Giving yourself a blowout while very pregnant is hard work, lol."

Following the lives of Los Angeles first responders, 9-1-1 is now on its fourth season; Jennifer joined the show at the beginning of season two, appearing as Evan 'Buck' Buckley's sister.

Maddie fell in love with his colleague Howard - known as Chimney - and the pair welcomed their daughter in season four.

Jennifer admitted her struggles on Monday

However, in the season finale fans saw Jennifer's character Maddie Buckley admit to Chimney that she was "losing it" as she battled postpartum depression and struggled to embrace motherhood.

Showrunner Tim Minear previously revealed that Maddie's arc is "a story that I don’t want to give short shrift to".

"It will end up creating a major complication for season five," he added.

Her character Maddie welcomed a baby in season four

Jennifer is mom to two children - daughter Autumn, seven, and son Atticus, six - but revealed in May that her pregnancy was a welcomed surprise.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she said.

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

9-1-1 returns to Fox on Monday 20 September 2021.

