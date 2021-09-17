9-1-1 season five trailer hints at major health complications for Eddie Diaz We can't wait!

A new trailer for 9-1-1 season five has dropped - but fans are not happy that Eddie Diaz may be about to suffer major health complications.

In the clip, we see firefighter Diaz seemingly fall to the kitchen floor with a look of disbelief on his face.

"There are more personal storylines going on between the characters that you've come to know and love," shares star Angela Bassett in a voiceover as Eddie falls.n

"Now y’all better leave Eddie Diaz alone," shared one fan as another angrily commented: "LET EDDIE DIAZ BE HAPPY HEALTHY AGAIN PLEASE."

Diaz (played by Ryan Guzman) was shot at by a sniper at the end of season four, and viewers have been wondering how that may affect the military veteran's mental health.

The devoted fans commented on a previous trailer that they "can't wait to see Eddie finally getting the screen time he deserves," as others wondered if the character was suffering from "hyper-vigilance", commenting: "Eddie looks so tense in all these pics. I don't think he just hates animals."

What health complications will Eddie face now?

The show will return on 20 September 2021 and the first trailer revealed that the opening episodes will focus on a major hacking of the city's operations, leading to a blackout that will engulf the city of Los Angeles.

The tag line read: “When the lights go out, chaos sets in.”

Season five returns on 20 September

At the end of season four, six million viewers tuned in to see if Eddie had died - spoiler alert: he didn't - and to discover if Captain Bobby Nash and Sergeant Athena Grant's marriage was truly over.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's character Maddie was also seen breaking down and finally asking for help as she suffers from postpartum depression, and Buck rekindled his romance with news reporter Taylor Kelly.

9-1-1 returns on Fox 20 September 2021 at 8/7c

