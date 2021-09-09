9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt announces birth of baby boy

Jennifer Love Hewitt had some major news to share with fans, as she revealed that she'd just given birth to a baby boy.

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares honest pregnancy update with fans

The 9-1-1 star shared on her Instagram that she'd just welcomed her son, Aidan James, to the universe with a picture of her pregnant belly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt's unexpected baby bump moves

The black and white shot featured several stickers on her stomach, and some writing that said "Almost Cooked," and "It's a boy."

In the caption, she wrote, "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit.

MORE: Jennifer Love Hewitt highlights her baby bump in the most amazing way

"'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.'

"It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting," she concluded, with a baby emoji and orange heart.

Jennifer shared a picture of her baby bump to announce her son's birth

The actress was showered with love from all around, including from some of her famous friends and many of her fans.

Many also noticed the similarity between the name of her newborn and that of her child in the show Ghost Whisperer, who was named Aiden.

One fan commented, "Congrats!!! And same name as in 'ghost whisperer' love love love," with another writing, "Beautiful mama and baby! So happy for you. Lots of love," and a third adding, "Awww YAY mama! He's finally here. Big congrats to you and your beautiful family."

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals bare baby bump in gorgeous new photo

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt praised by fans for uplifting message

Aidan James is Jennifer's third child with husband Ben Hallisay, with whom she also shares seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

The actress announced her pregnancy back in May

She has made several candid confessions about her pregnancy before as well, including how inconvenient and uncomfortable it can be.

But she has always taken every moment to show off her pregnancy belly and announce how lucky she is.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.