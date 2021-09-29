Sam Heughan has shared an exciting update on his social media – the actor will be making an appearance at the New York Comic Con to celebrate all things Outlander ahead of the new series!

The star, who plays Jamie Fraser in the historical drama, revealed the news on his Instagram on Tuesday and it's safe to say his fans were more than pleased with the news.

Alongside a promotional poster of the event, Sam wrote: "NY!!! How I've missed you all and that great city! Can't wait to see you there!" It was also revealed that the actor would be joined by his co-stars, either in person at the event or virtually, including Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Diana Gabaldon.

One person wrote in response: "I am so happy for my American babes! COME & show what we all MISSED the past year... who runs the world? OUTLANDER FANMILY." Another added: "I can't wait to see you. This has truly made my day that you will be there!", as a third commented: "So great that you'll be there Sam!!! I hope to be there next year!!!"

The happy response from fans is a stark difference to the frustration many felt last week when it was revealed that Outlander would be moving from Amazon Prime to the Starz channel in the UK.

The news was received positively by some, however, others were left furious about the prospect of having to pay for another subscription service to watch the show.

Are you a fan of Outlander?

One person summed it up in the comments: "Absolutely nothing exciting about this. I guess that means no more Outlander for me. I won't pay extra, in addition to my Prime subscription for one show."

Another echoed this thought process, adding: "This is not really fair... we already pay a TV license, Sky, Prime... and now we're expected to pay [for] Starz. I don't think so... I should imagine the show will lose a lot of fans now. We can't all afford to keep paying."

According to its website, StarzPlay is available via Amazon or through the StarzPlay app for £1.99 for the first six months, and £4.99 thereafter.

