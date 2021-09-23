Sam Heughan has shared an update regarding the highly-anticipated season six of Outlander – but it has not gone down well with some fans.

MORE: Sam Heughan celebrates incredible achievement – and fans react

The actor shared a montage video from the historical drama on his Instagram on Wednesday evening, along with the caption: "I am excited to announce that STARZPLAY is not only the home of @meninkiltsstarz, but will also be the new home for that other show set in Scotland: @outlander_starz!!! Stay tuned to @Starzplayuk for all of the latest news! Welcome home Sassenach!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander's Sam shares look inside home

The news was received positively by some, however others were left furious about the prospect of having to pay for another subscription service to watch the show.

One person summed it up in the comments: "Absolutely nothing exciting about this. I guess that means no more Outlander for me. I won't pay extra, in addition to my Prime subscription for one show."

Another echoed this thought process, adding: "This is not really fair... we already pay a TV license, Sky, Prime... and now we're expected to pay [for] Starz. I don't think so... I should imagine the show will lose a lot of fans now. We can't all afford to keep paying."

MORE: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe gives update on 'twisted' season six

MORE: 11 most heartbreaking Outlander moments, ranked

Season six is due out in 2022

A third said: "Money, money, money. Yet another way to grab more money from the fans. Lots of us cannot justify paying out for another sub service just to watch one TV show," while a fourth wrote: "I'm sorry, how is this good news? I'll have to pay an extra subscription when previously I could watch it on amazon which I have got, not everybody is made of money you know."

According to its website, StarzPlay is available via Amazon or through the StarzPlay app for £1.99 for the first six months, and £4.99 thereafter.

The channel also shared the news on its Instagram, writing: "Calling all UK #Outlander fans! We're excited to announce that #STARZPLAY will be the new home of Outlander later this year! Stay tuned for more details."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.