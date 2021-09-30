Will there be a season two of Squid Game? Here's what we know The Netflix series has gripped TV fans recently

If you're a Netflix user, chances are you've either watched or at least heard plenty of people discussing the brand new series, Squid Game, a thriller that has gripped many TV fans recently.

The bizarre and suspenseful drama tells the story of a group of contestants who all join the game to compete for a huge amount of money, but with the competition comes some shocking results.

Many who have already binged all nine episodes are desperate for a series two – but is it happening? Read on to find out all we know about Squid Game 2…

WATCH: Squid Game official trailer

Is Squid Game coming back for series two?

Given the success of Squid Game, it's perhaps unsurprising that the creator behind the thriller, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has been asked whether he could be set to bring back the show for more episodes.

In an interview with Variety, he responded to the question by explaining: "I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Squid Game is the number one trending show on Netflix

What is Squid Game about?

Squid Game has got everyone talking for its unique and gob-smacking plot. For those unaware, the synopsis reads: "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

"Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?"

Have you watched the series?

What are the fans saying about Squid Game?

The show generated lots of talk when it landed on Netflix earlier this month and it seems it has been very popular with audiences, as it's been sitting in the number one trending spot ever since.

Many have been giving their verdict of Squid Game on social media. One person tweeted: "I just finished watching squid game in one day and I've never balled my eyes this hard over a series, such an amazing series with an incredible plot, extraordinary actors and just ughhhh. I literally audibly cried in episode six #SquidGame."

The show has received high praise from fans

Another echoed this, writing: "I just binged all nine episodes of #SquidGame Holy hell! I haven't binged a show in forever. Absolutely amazing. So many more emotions than I initially expected from it. Well done!" Meanwhile, a third was hopeful for a second installment: "The #SquidGame series was so well made I can't wait for season two."

