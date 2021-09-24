7 shows to watch if you love Modern Family Binged all 11 seasons? Here's what to watch next

Who doesn't love rewatching Modern Family? Since the classic sitcom was made available on Netflix, many fans have been enjoying taking a trip down memory lane and reliving the magic.

But if you've watched all 11 seasons multiple times then you might be on the lookout for a different comedy show to watch.

MORE: Modern Family: you won't believe how much cast have changed over the years

While the obvious comparisons are the likes of multiple award-winning sitcoms like Friends and Schitt's Creek, the chances are you've watched them too (if not, then do so immediately). So, here we've compiled a list of perhaps lesser-known comedies for you to add to your watch list.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim's Convenience official trailer

Kim's Convenience

Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience is hugely popular with its fanbase and the boxset is available to watch on Netflix. However, despite being well-received, it was announced last year that the show was not coming back for more seasons. Luckily, there's five seasons to enjoy, at least.

Kim's Convenience ran for 5 seasons

Fresh Off the Boat

Fresh Off the Boat, starring Randall Park and Constance Wu, is a hilarious take on one Taiwanese-American family's cultural shock as they move from Chinatown, Washington DC to Orlando, Florida to open their own country western restaurant. Based on the memoir of the same name, the Huang family face all sorts of trials and tribulations including business and school conflicts, their kids wanting to fit in and adapting to their new environment.

Fresh Off the Boat is hilarious

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Grammy and Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jamie Foxx appeared in the classic sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which made him a household name, but you might be less familiar with his new show. Consisting of one season on Netflix, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me sees Jamie play a single dad who faces new challenges when his teenage daughter moves in with him.

Jamie Foxx in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Superstore

If you know, you know. Ugly Betty star America Ferrera leads the cast in this show which is although not really about a family, but more so a family of employees all working at the same shop. Together, they deal with testing customers, day-to-day tasks to keep the store in tip-top conditions and each other.

MORE: Emily in Paris reveals first look photos from season two – and fans have major reaction

MORE: 78 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Superstore has a strong fanbase

The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs is an ABC period sitcom which was first released in 2013 but was set in the 1980s, so there's plenty of nostalgia. It stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin among the cast, along with a number of cameo appearances throughout from the likes of David Spade, Charlie Sheen and Miranda Cosgrove.

The Goldbergs is set in the 1980s

Arrested Development

Arrested Development originally aired on Fox for the first three seasons but enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in recent years after it was bought by Netflix. It's certainly one of a kind in its humour, but Jason Bateman, Tony Hale and Will Arnett, not to mention the late great Jessica Walter, delivered some iconic one-liners.

Have you seen Arrested Development?

Life in Pieces

Life in Pieces is a relatively new sitcom but has a similar vibe to Modern Family in that it focuses on just one large family and all the goings-on between them. It stars James Brolin, Dianne Wiest and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Colin, who make up three members of the Short family who go though many ups and down, but with plenty of laughter.

Life in Pieces was popular when it aired

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.