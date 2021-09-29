5 shows to watch if you love Gilmore Girls The classic show is available to stream on Netflix

Gilmore Girls might have last aired 14 years ago, but we still love watching the show from the very beginning thanks to the entire boxset being available on Netflix.

But if you've watched the heartwarming comedy-drama so many times you know Rory and Lorelai inside out, then you might be on the hunt for some new shows to get stuck into. Luckily, we've rounded up a number of series we think you'll like if you love the feel of Gilmore Girls. Enjoy!

WATCH: Netflix show Ginny and Georgia is often compared to Gilmore Girls

Ginny and Georgia

A mother-daughter-duo is the front and centre of this Netflix series, so it's no wonder that plenty of fans on social media have compared it to Gilmore Girls.

It introduces us to teenager Ginny Miller and her wayward mother, Georgia. The comedy follows their story as they navigate their new life after relocating. But things take a turn when Georgia's past starts to catch up with her, and threatens her family's new way of life.

Ginny and Georgia is a big hit

Sweet Magnolias

Another Netflix show that focuses on the goings on a small town and provides the perfect escapism. The romantic drama series stars JoAnna García Swisher, Heather Headley and Brooke Elliot as three Californian women who have been friends since childhood and all support each other through the complexities of adult life including love, family and heartbreak.

Have you watched Sweet Magnolias on Netflix?

Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have been friends and giants in the showbiz industry for a number of years, so having their own show was always going to be a success. The seven seasons focus on Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein, two unlikely friends who come together after their husbands announce that they are in love with each other and plan to marry.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

If you're a Gilmore Girls fan then you'll probably like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime, particularly as the creators behind it, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, were the writers for Gilmore Girls. It tells the story of Midge, a woman in 1950s New York wanting to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

The creators of Gilmore Girls wrote The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Parenthood

A familiar face pops up in this one. Lorelai actress Lauren Graham stars in Parenthood as another mum of teenagers navigating family life. The NBC show was a big hit from 2010 until 2015 and ran for six seasons, so there's plenty of content to enjoy.

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham also appeared in Parenthood

