Romeo Beckham has the best reaction to Tilly Ramsay's Strictly performance The pair have been best friends for years

Tilly Ramsay and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Nikita Kuzmin were cheered on by Gordon and Tana on Saturday night – but many more were rooting for them from home, including Romeo Beckham.

MORE: Tilly Ramsay on her perfect partnership with Nikita and dad Gordon's fatherly advice

David and Victoria's son seems to be keeping up to date with the BBC dance show, despite now living in Miami where he is a footballer for Fort Lauderdale CF.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience so far

On Sunday, 19-year-old Tilly shared a video showing 42 seconds of her Charleston with Nikita and wrote: "Last night was all about getting comfortable with the uncomfortable and pushing myself out my comfort zone!!

READ: Gordon Ramsay has the best reaction to Tilly's sensational dance

RELATED: Strictly's Anton du Beke's family home is so regal - see inside

"Massive thank you to @nikita__kuzmin for helping me do this, you are the BEST. Thank you @lisadaveyhair and @lisaarmstrongmakeup for the glitz and glam and @vickygilldesign and team for another gorgeous dress. Credit @bbcstrictly," she captioned it.

Tilly and Romeo are really good friends

Romeo was quick to comment, simply writing: "Go on Tilly!" followed by a raising hands emoji. He also liked a picture shared on Sunday night following the voting results.

Romeo and Tilly are really good friends and have been close for years thanks to their parents.

Earlier this year, the pair were headed out for dinner in London alongside Romeo's girlfriend Mimi Regan.

Romeo shared several pictures of their night out and captioned them: "Best pizza with the best people @gordonramsaystreetpizza @tillyramsay @mimiroocher."

The Beckhams and Ramsays have known each other since they were small

One of the pictures showed Romeo and Tilly hugging, with Gordon's daughter opting to wear a facemask.

"Bestieeeee," she commented on the post.

Tilly is the youngest daughter of Gordon and his wife Tana, 47, who have been happily married ever since 1996.

The couple are also parents to daughter Megan, 23, as well as 21-year-old twins Jack and Holly and two-year-old Oscar.