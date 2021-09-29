Gordon Ramsay confirms when he will be in Strictly Come Dancing audience The father-of-five is currently in the US

Gordon Ramsay has confirmed that he will be playing back from the US to see his daughter Tilly compete on Strictly Come Dancing - and it is sooner than we expected!

Commenting on Tilly’s video of her dance routine on Instagram, he wrote: “Classy very elegant and incredibly romantic, well done to you both, @tillyramsay @nikita__kuzmin @bbcstrictly, I’m flying back from the US just for next week’s performance can’t wait.”

Tilly opened up about her parents on It Takes Two, admitting that both Gordon and Tania shed a few tears after watching her performance! She said: “[Dad] said that he cried as well though, so I moved them all to tears, I guess that's a good thing.” Nikita also confirmed that Gordon was visiting the show, saying: “He’s coming Saturday and this is going to be the first thing I'm going to show him.”

Out of all his kids, Tilly may be the one who follows in her famous father's footsteps thanks to her Big Chef, Little Chef series on This Morning back in 2018. During a chat with HELLO!, Tilly previously revealed she wouldn’t rule out working with her dad again in the future. "I love working with my dad, we have so much fun although sometimes he gets bossy and annoying!" she shared.

Gordon and his wife Tana, who have been married since 1996, are also doting parents to four other children – Megan, twins Holly and Jack, and little Oscar, one. Chatting about taking part in the show, she said: "I'm so excited and grateful to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 202! This is going to be my biggest challenge yet but I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and join the strictly family."

