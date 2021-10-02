Gordon Ramsay has the best reaction to Tilly's sensational dance How sweet was this!

Tilly Ramsay closed out Saturday night's edition of Strictly Come Dancing and dad Gordon Ramsay, who was in the audience, was overcome with emotion as he watched her scoreboard-topping dance!

The celebrity chef has been in America in recent weeks to shoot the US version of Masterchef but took some time out of his busy schedule to return to the UK to see his youngest daughter take to the dancefloor for the second live show.

After the 19-year-old and partner, Nikita Kuzmin danced the Charleston to Yes Sir! That's My Baby, the proud dad could be seen wiping his eyes. How sweet!

"He shed a little tear, he's so proud of you!" Tess Daly commented as Tilly herself welled up.

Tilly and Nikita's routine was a hit with the judges who awarded them 34 points, making them joint first for the episode alongside Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec who received the same score.

The teen is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts more than 9.5 million followers. Opening up to HELLO! for our October Digital Cover, Tilly revealed that her father imparted some words of wisdom ahead of her Strictly debut last week.

Tilly and Nikita received high praise from the judges

"His advice to me when I started Strictly was to work hard, have fun and put my everything into it because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," she said.

As for whether she'll be showing him any dance moves anytime soon, she admitted: "Definitely not – because I know his next question will be: 'Can you show me how to do that?' I'm not sure he'd pick it up as quickly as me [laughs]."

Tilly is Gordon and his wife Tana's youngest daughter. The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, are also parents to Megan, 23, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and little Oscar, two.

The family usually split their time between their London and Los Angeles homes and are currently living between their Battersea residence and their Cornwall holiday home.

