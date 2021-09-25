Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana fights back tears as daughter Tilly performs first Strictly dance Tilly Ramsey did so well - her mum was so proud

The first Strictly Come Dancing live show was broadcast on Saturday night and we couldn't be more excited! The second dancer to take the famous stage was Tilly Ramsay - daughter of supreme, the one and only chef Gordon Ramsay.

The 19-year-old star looked beautiful in her ethereal dress as she danced with partner Nikita Kuzmin and was awarded great scores from the judges.

MORE: Louise Minchin sends supportive message to Dan Walker ahead of Strictly debut

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video with daughter Tilly

After she danced the Waltz to Camila Cabello's Consequences, Tilly's proud mum Tana was seen wiping away her tears. The teen is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts 9.5 million followers.

READ: Gordon Ramsay sparks confusion as he shares exciting news with fans

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shares stunning photo of wife Tana in rare family post

Out of all his kids, Tilly may be the one who follows in her famous father's footsteps thanks to her Big Chef, Little Chef series on This Morning back in 2018. During a chat with HELLO!, Tilly previously revealed she wouldn’t rule out working with her dad again in the future.

"I love working with my dad, we have so much fun although sometimes he gets bossy and annoying!" she shared.

Proud mum Tana seen wiping tears after Tilly's dance

"The children we worked with for This Morning were lovely, I really hope we helped them with their cooking. We've just finished filming the new series of Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch and that will be back on the BBC early next year."

Gordon and his wife Tana, who have been married since 1996, are also doting parents to four other children – Megan, twins Holly and Jack, and little Oscar, one.

The pair danced the Waltz to Camila Cabello's Consequences

The family usually split their time between their London and Los Angeles homes and are currently living between their Battersea residence and their Cornwall holiday home.

Speaking about her role on Strictly this year, Tilly said: "I'm so excited and grateful to to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021!! This is going to be my biggest challenge yet but I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and join the strictly family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.